Sokoto Identifies Poverty, Religious Misconception as Impediments to Girl-Child Education

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Girl-Child Education, Dr. Amamatu Yusuf, has identified poverty and religious misconception as major factors affecting girl-child education in the state.

She made the remark Sunday at the third annual prize giving and graduation ceremony of Tambuwal Arabic and Science Academy in Sokoto.

Amamatu noted that if women are denied access to education, half of the population would remain ignorant.

According to her, ignoring access to girl child education will spell doom for the progress and development of the society.

The special adviser called on parents in the state to enrol their female children in schools and strive to ensure their retention.

