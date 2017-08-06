MTV SHUGA AUDITIONS TO HOLD THIS WEEK IN LAGOS

Ahead of its homecoming season 6 and 7, long-running pan-African lifestyle TV drama, MTV Shuga is giving budding actors an opportunity to become a member of the MTV Shuga family.

Producers of the TV drama which focuses on real issues affecting young people and tells hard-hitting stories that revolve around contraception, sexual health, family planning and social issues will hold an open audition for Nigerian residents aged 18+. It will be held on Saturday 12 August, at Planet One, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

The auditions will be open from9am until 6pm. Participants will be required to provide one Head Shot photograph (Minimum size 4×6 inches) and a form of photo identification, such as a Passport, Driver’s License, National ID Card or Student ID Card.

Budding actors & actresses who are unable to attend the physical audition need not worry as they can also submit a short video audition on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag#MTVShugaAudition. A script will be available onwww.mtvshuga.com. The online auditions will be open from Friday 28 July to Wednesday 23 August 2017.

MTV Shuga, which aims to champion and exhibit Nigerian talent, is a multi-sectorial partnership that involves the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and is supported by MTV Base Africa, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the US Government and various UN agencies and NGOs.

Participants will be judged by a diverse range of industry experts and selected based on their acting skills and originality.

MTV Shuga, which is commissioned by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, has helped exceptional actors like Oscar winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o and Emmanuel Ikubese jumpstart their careers. Previous stars to have come through the public auditions include Samkelisiwe Makhoba, who showcased her talents in the leading role of ‘Khensani’ in MTV Shuga: Down South.