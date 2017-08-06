Gunmen Invade Catholic Church, Kill 47 in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Unknown gunmen Sunday morning invaded St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State and opened fire on worshippers who had attended the morning mass.

THISDAY gathered that about 47 persons were killed in the attack, with several others wounded and are already being attended to at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital(NAUTH), Nnewi.

THISDAY gathered that the death toll is still on the increase as some injured victims are said to have also relapsed to death.

It was gathered that the gunmen had stormed the church in search of a drug baron after visiting his house, but were not lucky as their target had fled on getting wind of their presence.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Umar Baba Garba, has debunked reports of the number of deaths, saying that only eight people died in the attack, while 18 others were injured. He also said that the report that the men came in their number was untrue, saying that only one gun man carried out the attack.

Garba assured Nigerians that the police were still investigating the matter and that all was under control.