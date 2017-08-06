Air Mishap Averted as Birds Force Pilot to Abort Flight

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

What could have been a major air mishap was on Saturday night averted at the Ilorin International Airport as a brood of birds struck a Med-View plane carrying 222 intending pilgrims en route Kingdom of Saudi Arabia forcing the pilot to abort the flight.

Sources close to the airline said that a team of engineers have been deployed to Ilorin to get the aircraft back to service.

Confirming the development on Sunday, a statement issued in Ilorin by the management of the airline said: “The B767 aircraft carrying 222 pilgrims was taxiing for takeoff when it was struck by a brood of birds forcing the pilot to abort the flight. ”

The statement also said: “The 222 pilgrims were de boarded without incident, and arrangements are being made to provide another aircraft to airlift them today (Sunday).”

Details later…