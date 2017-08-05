Three Die in Foiled Suicide Attack on Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode In Maiduguri

Three persons were killed in yet another foiled suicide attack on troubled Maiduguri, Borno State Friday.

The attack, which was foiled by a detachment of a the civilian JTF, also led to two injuries.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, three suicide attackers were prevented from detonating the explosive devices on them by members of the youth vigilante group.

He said two members of the youth vigilante group were injured in the course of preventing the three suicide attackers who died in the dastardly action.

The statement read: “Yesterday (Friday) 4/8/2017, at about 2149hrs, three suicide bombers, a male and two females, attempted to infiltrate Usmanti Community in Mafa LGA.

“They were sighted by vigilant CJTF, who quickly alerted the joint security personnel deployed in the area. The suicide bombers were chased. In the ensuing stampede and an attempt to escape arrest, the suicide bombers hurriedly detonated IEDs strapped on their bodies killing themselves.

“However, two CJTFs sustained injuries and were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. Police and EOD personnel visited the scene to sanitize and render the area safe.”