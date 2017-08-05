Monarch Commends Ooni for Promoting Yoruba Culture

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State and the Olukere of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, has commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for promoting Yoruba culture in and outside Nigeria.

Obasoyin said Oba Ogunwusi has done the Yoruba nation proud with

his recent visits to the United Kingdom in attempts to promote its tradition and culture with the intention to take the race to the global reckoning as a richly endowed entity.

The Olukere also pleaded with his rival monarch and Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti,

Oba Adejimi Adu, to give peace a chance by stopping inciting the public

against him that he was not a recognised monarch contrary to the

history of the town.

The monarch lauded the state council of traditional rulers for setting

up a committee to probe his status as a monarch in the history of his town, rather than a chief priest being arrogated to him by his rival, saying the prompt presentation of the council’s report would fast-track

the presentation of staff of office to him by the government.

The monarch spoke in Ado Ekiti on Saturday during the annual Olosunta festival, where he pleaded with corporate organisations to partner with the town to add glamour to the annual festival and launch it to national stardom.

Details later…