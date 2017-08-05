Man Arrested over Badoo Killings Denies Involvement

By Akinwale Akintunde

A Lagos businessman, Alaka Abayomi, arrested by the police for alleged involvement in the latest attack by Badoo, the deadly cult group in Ikorodu, has denied any connection or link with the Badoo Cult or the gruesome and mindless killings going on in Ikorodu.

The 51-year-old said in a statement through his lawyer, Mr. Bartholomew Aguegbodo that the story trending in the social, print and electronic media that he gave a statement to the Police about his connection with Badoo was a baseless falsehood.

The Badoo group had on Sunday, gruesomely murdered four members of a family in the Ibeshe area.

The Lagos State Police Command had arrested Abayomi, who lives in Magodo, following intelligence reports that he was working with the dreaded group.

The police said Mr. Abayomi confessed to knowing others who own shrines in the area before leading the officers to the Badoo cult’s shrine.

According to the police, Mr. Abayomi’s arrest led to the police’ invasion of a shrine allegedly owned by the cult group in the Agbowa area of Ikorodu on Monday.

But the statement by his lawyer stated that Abayomi was a legitimate businessman with business concerns in Ikorodu for over 20 years, adding that the reason why the Police was harassing and humiliating him was a question begging for an answer.

The statement stated that Abayomi voluntarily honoured Police invitation to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja two weeks ago where he was asked questions ranging from his business concerns to his growing influence in Ikorodu as well as of the Badoo activities in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said in the course of his questioning, he informed the Police of his sacred place somewhere in Agbowa town, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi is a legitimate businessman with business concerns in Ikorodu for over 20 years and has never been in anyway whatsoever connected or linked with the Badoo Cult or the gruesome and mindless killings going on in Ikorodu, Lagos by the Badoo Cult. Why the Police is harassing and humiliating Alhaji Alaka Abayomi is a question begging for an answer.

“About two weeks ago, the Police invited Alhaji Alaka Abayomi to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos. He voluntarily honoured the invitation. He was asked questions ranging from his business concerns to his growing influence in Ikorodu as well as of the Badoo activities in Ikorodu, Lagos. In the course of his questioning, he informed the Police of his sacred place somewhere in Agbowa town, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“He was released same day as the Police said they were conducting an investigation into the activities of the Badoo Cult.

“Surprisingly, on the 30th July, 2017 at about 10pm, some armed policemen invaded the residence of Alhaji Alaka Abayomi in Magodo, Lagos. They informed him that the Deputy Commissioner of Police Edgal wanted to see him. When all entreaties to allow him come the following day failed, he followed them. When they arrived at the command, instead of taking him to see the DCP Edgal, he was taken to the cell. Nobody told him why he was being detained.

“The following morning, the 31th July, 2017, he was brought out from the cell into a waiting vehicle in a convoy and was told to take them to his sacred place in Agbowa town, Ikorodu, Lagos. When they arrived there, the policemen searched everywhere. Nobody told him what they were looking for. They had pressmen in their company.

“At the end of the search, nothing incriminating of any kind was found at the place. They returned to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters where he was detained until about 4pm on the 1st of August, 2017 when he was released.

“Upon his release, he was informed by relations and friends alike that there has been trending news that his place is a “Badoo shrine” and that his arrest was in connection with the killing of the couple in Ibeshe, Ikorodu in the early hours of 30th July, 2017.

“It must be noted at this point that from his arrest on the 30th July, 2017 to his release on the 1st August, 2017 he was NEVER asked anything about the killing of anybody in Ikorodu neither was any statement obtained from him in connection with that.

“Throughout his first invitation by the Police and his subsequent arrest and release, he was never shown any petition nor confronted with anything or by anybody linking him with anything Badoo Cult. He was arrested, detained and after the execution of the search, released from custody.

“He therefore became surprised and very infuriated when his attention was drawn to the publications making rounds particularly that of the Punch of 31st July, 2017 that the Police has uncovered the Badoo Shrine and arrested a 51 year old for the killing of the couple.

“This unwarranted publication was carried out without any form of investigation done or verification of any sort from Alhaji Alaka Abayomi. The Punch even went further to report that Alhaji Alaka Abayomi mentioned names of other persons who have shrines in Ikorodu, Lagos — an incident that never took place as Alhaji Akaka did not speak with the press or the Police during the search as he never knew what the Police was searching for. Alhaji Alaka Abayomi NEVER confessed to any involvement whatsoever with the Badoo Cult or the gruesome and mindless killings going on in Ikorodu.

“As a result of these malicious publications, the residents of Ikorodu have become restive, spoiling for destructive actions against Alhaji Alaka and his investments in Ikorodu believing that he is behind the Badoo Cult menace. It must be noted that Alhaji Alaka Abayomi is not in any way whatsoever involved with the Badoo Cult or the mindless killings and condemnable activities of the Badoo Cult.

“He has referred the issues arising from his detention and defamation to his lawyers for definite action against person(s) and institution(s) where applicable”, the statement added.