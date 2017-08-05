Gunmen Kidnap Elder Statesman, Nduka Eya, Demand N16m

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Elder Statesman and former Secretary General of the apex Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The octogenarian was said to have been taken away from his residence on Thursday night by the gunmen who are said to be demanding N16 million ransom for his release.

They were said to have invaded Chief Eya’s house, a bungalow, along Brown and Brown road, Independence layout Enugu, where they took him away.

Eya served as one time commissioner for Education in the old Anambra state, and also a one time Resident Electoral

Commissioner, before retiring from active public service over decade ago.

He has also been a social critic and public affairs commentator, and has been a guest of popular radio and television stations in the state in recent time.

His wife, Prof. Regina Eya, a professor of Psychology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, said she was not at home when the abductors came at night on Thursday and as such could not say how many they were in number.

“They came in normally. I don’t know how many they are because I was not around,” Prof. Eya told THISDAY.

She also noted that the abductors were mentioning N15m and N16m when they called to demand ransom.

When contacted the Enugu State police public relations officer, Superintendent of Police, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident, but pleaded for time for details.