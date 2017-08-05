FMCG Games End in Style 

Leading beverage and foods company, FrieslandCampina Wamco has emerged champions of the fourth edition of Fast Moving Consumers Goods Games (FMCG).

FrieslandCampina Wamco beating all comers to not only win the Football Gold but also emerge as Overall Champions at the games held at the Digital Bridge Institute Sports Complex, Oshodi, Lagos.

The Games which brings together companies in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry to network, keep fit and have fun in a relaxed atmosphere witnessed participation in Athletics, Chess, Football, Scrabble and Table Tennis in the male and female categories.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Jimmy Sogbesan – Chief Operating Officer, MediaVision Limited – organizers of the tournament, expressed delight at the enthusiasm showed by all participants and reiterated that the objective of the Games – creating a platform for all companies in the industry to relax, network, compete and have fun – was realized.

At the end of the games; Friesland Campina emerged overall winners with eight gold, five silver and five bronze as well as becoming the Football Champions by edging out Unilever on goals difference.

Unilever were runners up in the football event as well as on the overall medals table with two Gold, two Silver and two Bronze medals, BUA Group and UAC Foods won medals in various events.

“We are the undisputed number one …. In the FMCG industry, we lead in industry best practices, fight to win with professionalism and inspire our people to always unleash their potentials,” FrieslandCampina Team Manager Kenneth Omeni boasted.