Ambode, Tinubu Rate 3rd Lagos Int’l  Badminton Classics High 

The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and the Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Deji Tinubu have rated the just concluded third edition of Lagos International Badminton Classics Championship very high.

Ambode, who was the Special Guest of Honour was represented by his Special Adviser on Central Business District, Honourable Agboola Dabiri at the final ceremony held inside the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on Saturday.

The Governor said the hosting of the International Badminton Classics is born out of his administration’s mandate to achieve tourism through sports. This he had made known since he assumed powering 2015, and series of international sports events hosted in Lagos could attest to this.

According to him, sports is a vital tool in every country to promote and showcase its cultural heritage, to grow its economy and create employment for many talented citizens irrespective of their areas of operational gifts.

Ambode, who assured sports lovers that the state will put in all that is needed to ensure Lagos hosts other competitions in robust way, described the competition as a pleasing and encouraging experience.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, said the Badminton Classics was hosted to show that Lagos could give players a platform to thrive globally.

His words: “This tournament is to show that we don’t need to hassle our players but we can bring the world here. We can make it happen in Lagos, We can create events here to expose them globally.”