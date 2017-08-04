Sokoto Approves N1.4bn for Metropolitan Road Projects

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved road projects worth N1.4 billion in selected locations across the state.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Muhammad Bello Abubakar, said three major roads within Mabera area of the state capital will gulp approximately N1.2 billion.

“The Mabera roads include Wali Bako Hospital-Tsohon Gida-Eastern Bypass road awarded to Habib Engineering Ltd at the cost of N319 million.

“The others are Kantin Sani-Tsohon Gida junction road awarded to Mothercat Ltd at the cost of over N262 million with a completion period of 12 months and Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital-Sabon Gida road leading to FGC awarded at the cost of just over N322 million,” he said.

The commissioner said other road projects approved by the council included Pepsi Cola to NTA junction along Garba Muhammad road awarded at the cost of over N127 million, Interchange road from CBN to Union Bank roundabout awarded to Roads Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N59 million and the construction of the link road from Bodinga road behind Teaching Hospital to Argungu road at the cost of N86 million.

Details later…