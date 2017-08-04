Police Smash Kidnap, Cattle Rustling Syndicates in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has smashed and arrested about 20 members of various criminal syndicates in various operations in the state.

The suspects belonging to kidnap, cattle rustling and other criminal groups operating in the state were paraded at the command headquarters Friday.

Addressing journalists during the parade of the suspects, the command’s spokesperson, Kamal Datti Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said that the suspects ‘who specialised in perpetrating various crimes in the state’ were arrested through a coordinated operation by the command.

According to him, the kidnap and cattle rustling syndicate suspects — Buba Maikudi, Ishaka Muhammadu‎ and Ibrahim Isah all of Gubi Village — were arrested by a combined team of Special Anti Robbery Squad.

He added that the suspects kidnapped Ya’u Sule, Musa Hassan and Da’u Hassan all of Dass Local Government area of the state and robbed them of 72 cows valued at N8,500,000.

Details later…