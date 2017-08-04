GEC Academy Holds 6th Graduation Ceremony

It was an exciting moment for students, parents and management of GEC Academy International as the school held its 6th graduation/prize-giving ceremony recently. The colourful event, which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together parents, friends and well-wishers as well as the representative of Lagos State Ministry of Education.

In her address, the Executive Director of the School, Mrs Josephine Peters described graduating students as knowledgeable, great thinkers, researchers, principled, open minded and balanced. She said: “It is important for everyone to recognise and appreciate these traits as universal and enviable in nature because these have become inherent in all GEC Academy International students. “It is my most humble belief that all our students will make use of the opportunities and exposure this school has provided them as a platform to excel in their various disciplines of studies in Nigeria and abroad.”

In addition, the Director of Studies, Dr. Ghalib Fahad, said the pace of work has been tremendous, adding, “This is a period of assessing the extent to which our educational methodology has been right and the method of conditioning our educational process from slow to very fast mode.” He acknowledged that without fear of contradiction the school have got the right formula. “Our last year’s entire student cohort is excelling in international universities across the world,” Fahad noted.

The Head of Administration, Mr Angus Onuoha, while congratulating the students, noted that the management had embarked on training and retraining of staff to keep them updated with current trend of events. He encouraged the graduating students who will be studying abroad to always remember that Nigeria is their only country.” We should contribute positively in building and transforming it for the benefit of all”