Celebrities Get Endorsements as Stanel Ultramodern Centre Opens in Awka

The inauguration of the Stanel Group ultra-modern luxury mega centre (Stanel World) for official take-off of business activities in Awka, Anambra State recently witnessed the endorsement of Nigerian popular celebrities, Chiwetalu Agu, Chioma Chukwuka and Uti Nwachukwu as Stanel Group brand ambassadors.

The Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu penultimate week, flagged off the long awaited Stanel Group ultra-modern luxury mega centre (Stanel World) with a 72-hour non-stop praise in its chapel on July 3, which was crowned with a widows’ programme where the philanthropist reached out to over 1,000 widows with cash and material gifts. The 1.5 million litres gas capacity plant strategically located between the state owned university, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and Anambra State Women Development Centre along Enugu – Onitsha expressway was inaugurated by the executive governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.

In his remarks, Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano thanked the Chairman, Stanel Group, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu for coming home to put Anambra on the path of development while assuring him and other investors enabling business environment in the state throughout his tenure as the executive governor of the state.

Obiano commended Uzochukwu for the giant strides to have acquired Chicken Republic franchise in the entire South-east region and employed over 700 youths before the take-off of what he described as “first to none mega complex,” where everything is available.

Like never before, Awka was crowded with eminent personalities from all walks of life to witness the inauguration of the mega centre.

Delivering his opening speech, the Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu thanked the governor for the opportunity accorded him to invest in the state while disclosing that he has similar investment in Jos, Plateau State, Suleja, Niger State and about to start the same project in Benue State, adding that Benue State Government has already allocated a place for the investment.

The Stanel Boss further disclosed the giant move by Stanel Group which recently acquired Chicken Republic franchise for the entire South-east region, saying, he has “built the best and biggest Chicken Republic store with a drive through in the Mega Centre, Awka.”He disclosed further that, “also available in the luxury mega centre include a big farmers’ market with standby home delivery vehicles, French bakery, pharmacy store, automated car maintenance centre, car wash, 1000 sitters capacity chapel, warehouse, supermarket, staff quarters, laundry, spa, event centre and whole lot of other products/services.”