APGA Condemns Invasion of Headquarters

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led by Chief Victor Oye has issued a statement condemning what it described as the illegal occupation of its secretariat by a group led by Martin Agbaso.

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Obi Okoye, alleged that the group was on a sponsored mission to disrupt APGA’s preparations for the re-election of Governor Willie Obiano in the November governorship election in Anambra State.

Also, a former Minister of Information and APGA’s National Secretary, Labaran Maku, has said that there is no factional leadership in the party, adding that the national chairman, Oye, still remains in control of affairs of the party.

Maku, who spoke to THISDAY Friday with regards to the alleged takeover of the party’s office in Abuja by a faction led by Agbaso, described the action as a fruitless exercise.

“There are no two leaderships in APGA. There is only one leadership led by Dr. Victor Oye who was elected at the party’s national convention at Awka in 2015.

There has not been any other convention aimed at electing new leaders and there has not been any meeting of the party, either the National Executive Committee or convention convened to do so since 2015. So APGA has just one leadership and all the 36 state chairmen are solidly behind Oye,” he said.

