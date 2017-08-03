Stop Constructing Houses on Waterways, Tambuwal Cautions Sokoto Residents

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Thursday cautioned residents of the state against constructing houses on waterways to avoid flood.

Tambuwal, who gave the warning while presenting boats to communities affected by flood in Rabah Local Government area of the state, said the warning became necessary as construction on waterways was one of the major causes of flood disaster in the state.

The governor said the state government procured 22 boats for onward distribution to Rabah, Silame and Goronyo Local Government areas of the state, adding: “The boats were procured by the state government to ease transportation problems in some villages affected by the flood in the three local government areas.”

Tambuwal stated that the three local government areas were prone to flooding this year as predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, adding that arrangements had been concluded for the complete rehabilitation of the Lugu Dam and Mabera area to discourage flooding.

“We are committed to total rehabilitation of the Lugu Dam and the project will be carried out through a partnership between the state government and the World Bank,” Tambuwal said.

Details later…