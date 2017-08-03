Purge yourself of Contempt Charge, Court Orders A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A High Court sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has ordered the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, to purge themselves first of a contempt charge before appearing before it to defend the over N2.14 billion debt suit filed against them.

The decision of the court ordering the defendants to purge themselves of the contempt charge on Wednesday frustrated the move by their counsel to file defence documents in the court over the state government’s debt case.

The governor and the attorney general were jointly dragged to the court by the Principal Partner of Otto Trinity Studios, Mr. Ubokutom Nya, for an alleged debt of over N2.14 billion owed for the construction of the Aka Ibom State Government House projects.

The case had reportedly been in the court for over a year now without the defendants putting in any appearance or being represented thereby forcing the applicant to file a contempt charge against them which the court upheld.

Last Wednesday, counsel to the defendants approached the court informing it that they have filed their statement of defence in the suit; but since same was done out of time they also filed a motion for extension of time to enable them belatedly come up with their defence.

Details later…