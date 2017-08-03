Iheanacho Completes Leicester City Switch

Nigeria and Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has completed his switch to Leicester City.

Sources close to the Super Eagles forward revealed that the former FIFA Under-17 World Cup winner has completed a £25 million move from City to the Foxes after passing a medical.

KweseESPN also reported yesterday that the fee makes the Super Eagles star the most expensive Nigerian player ever, displacing Odion Ighalo when he signed for Chinese club Changchun Yatai for £20m in January.

Meanwhile, the move is the second highest African transfer fee this season behind Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah’s £34.3m move from Italian Serie A side, AS Roma to Liverpool.

Although the move was delayed by legal issues over image rights with his former agents, sources close to the player confirmed to KweséESPN that after passing his medical on Tuesday, the player signed a five-year contract with the Foxes.

However, an announcement is only expected within the next 24 hours as the club wants to tidy up legal details in respect of his former representatives.

It is also mentioned that the Citizens have inserted a buy-back option in the contract, which is reported to be in the region of £50m for one of Europe’s brightest young footballers.