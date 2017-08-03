Floods: NCDC Cautions Nigerians against Infectious Diseases

Martins Ifijeh

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians to take precautionary measures against infectious diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid fever, poliomyelitis, and vector borne diseases like malaria and yellow fever during flooding in the country.

It said since the beginning of July 2017, Nigeria has experienced flooding in 16 states, resulting in destruction of properties, adding that there is an increased risk of contamination of water supply, and contact with contaminated flood which supports the transmission of infectious diseases and vector diseases.

According to a statement by the commission, and signed by its Technical Adviser, Communications, NCDC, Boboye Onduku, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) is constantly monitoring the situation by issuing regular flood alerts, noting that this year’s Annual Flood Outlook has determined that about 30 states and 100 local government areas were deemed to be high flood risk areas.

It therefore warned Nigerians not to drink flood water, or use it to wash dishes, brush teeth, or wash/prepare food.

“Communities should ensure chlorination of the public source of water supply; ensure proper disposal of waste and clearing of sewage; hand washing with soap and clean water should be imbibed; discard all medicines, food and bottled water contaminated by flood water; in homes, ensure water is well boiled before drinking; avoid open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping; avoid mosquito bites by using an insecticide treated net; ensure safe food preparation techniques; those who experience sudden fever or diarrhea should visit a healthcare facility immediately; and health workers should observe universal care precautions at all times,” the statement reads.