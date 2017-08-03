FIDA: We Have Prosecuted, Jailed 20 Rapists in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti State chapter has disclosed that no fewer than 20 rapists and child abusers as well as violators of the gender-related crimes have been jailed through its instrumentality in the last one year.

FIDA Chairperson in the state, Mrs Adefunke Anoma, said several other cases were also filed against perpetrators of evils against the womenfolk to serve as deterrent and to protect the rights of female gender in the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti Thursday during the commencement of the FIDA Ekiti 2017 Annual Law week with the theme: ‘The Role of Stakeholders in the 21st Century Childcare’, the FIDA boss lamented the increasing spate of gender-related crimes in Ekiti such as raping of not just girls and women but babies.

“There are gross exploitation of women and children with more internally displaced children everywhere you turn to, and scary social media crimes among our youths reflecting in more child offenders,” she stated.

Anoma said though the punishment for minor and adulterous rape is life imprisonment, she added that other crimes against women like domestic violence, defilement and child labour should be made to carry capital penalties.

Details later…