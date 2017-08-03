EFCC Denies Rift with AGF over Submission of High Profile Case Files

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied any rift with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the request by the minister to the agency to submit all high profile cases involving politically exposed persons such as former governors, ministers and senators.

According to sources familiar with the matter, since the request was made, the EFCC has been dilly-dallying, keeping mum over the minister’s demand for the said files.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, recently raised eyebrows when he warned the EFCC against subverting the powers of the Attorney General on prosecution of such high profile cases. The request has allegedly created a gulf between Malami and the EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

But speaking Thursday, EFCC Head of Media and Information Wilson Uwujaren said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the near-daily reportage of either the existence of a face-off or an impending and damaging conflict between the Commission and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“Notwithstanding the fact that EFCC has been consistent in its position that there is absolutely no conflict (actual or impending) with the AGF, some unscrupulous persons have continued to push the false narrative into media headlines.

Details later…