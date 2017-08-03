Edo Govt Bans Use of School Premises, Roads for Social Events

The Edo State Government wednesday announced the immediate ban on the use of all premises of public schools, roads and other public places for social events.

The ban was contained in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu.

The government explained that it frowns at the behaviour and would not accept the practice in a civilised society and would therefore not condone it forthwith.

The statement said: “By our ancestry as Edo people, we have always shown the example of public order and decency which others have emulated over the years and this administration is determined to make Edo a model of magnificence and beauty once again.”

The statement warned: “Henceforth, any violation of this decision of government will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws,” and urged all agencies of government to enforce compliance.