DHQ Condemns US Report on Military’s Counter Insurgency Efforts

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has condemned the analyses and discourse of the United States State Department report on counter-insurgency efforts against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east, stating that such analyses are detrimental to Nigeria’s national security.

The DHQ position came on the heels of a recent US report which faulted the approach by the Nigerian military in the North-east, which stated that: “The Nigerian military was unable to hold and rebuild civilian structures and institutions in those areas it had cleared.”

According to the DHQ, the analyses that have followed the report have continued to derail the nation’s counter-insurgency plans in various ways.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, said in Abuja that the public is being swayed using such misinformed analyses.

“It has been observed by the Defence Headquarters that Nigerians and the general public are being misinformed on the ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2016’ released by the United States of America (USA) Department of State,” he said.