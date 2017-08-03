DHQ Condemns US Report on Military’s Counter Insurgency Efforts

John Enenche
Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has condemned the analyses and discourse of the United States State Department report on counter-insurgency efforts against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east, stating that such analyses are detrimental to Nigeria’s national security.

The DHQ position came on the heels of a recent US report which faulted the approach by the Nigerian military in the North-east, which stated that: “The Nigerian military was unable to hold and rebuild civilian structures and institutions in those areas it had cleared.”

According to the DHQ, the analyses that have followed the report have continued to derail the nation’s counter-insurgency plans in various ways.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, said in Abuja that the public is being swayed using such misinformed analyses.

“It has been observed by the Defence Headquarters that Nigerians and the general public are being misinformed on the ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2016’ released by the United States of America (USA) Department of State,” he said.

  • Michael Oteri

    Here we go again.When will the Nigerian Army take criticism in good faith and do the needful.The report to my understanding is just stating the obvious;sporadic raids into recaptured territories and the frequent ambush ofNigerian troops by Boko haram fighters leading to serious firefights,say a lot about how thinly spread the Nigerian Army is on ground.I should have thought the High Command would rethink it’s strategy and really secure territories taken back from the insurgents rather than counter the report.Another thing the Army High command can do to dispel reports like this,is to carry the Nigerian press along in their operations.Correspondents from the Nigerian press can be embedded with the troops and report from the theatres of operations.But will they allow that?

  • Bunkaya Gana

    The ideal thing for the Nigerian Army to do is to as much as possible counteract that report by giving incontrovertible evidence that the report is false. You cannot just condemn the report without giving us the true position of things. When the true state of things are shrewded in secrecy, people are left to speculate and assume. Buratai, gives us your own account of the state of things because to me, the US just hit the nail on the head.