Boko Haram Kills Six in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The bloodletting in the North-east persisted on Tuesday night as gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terror group killed six persons and injured several others in Mildu Village, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The incident occurred hours after military service chiefs, in compliance with the marching orders of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo relocated to the Command and Control Centre of the operations against Boko Haram, situated in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The incident, which was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ahmed Sajoh, and the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Abubakar Othman, also left the village in shambles as many houses and shops were burnt down by the terrorists.

According to Othman, the terrorists attacked the village about 10 pm on Tuesday, adding, however, that security personnel manning the area swiftly intervened and repelled the attackers, some of who he said escaped with gun wounds and ran into the bush.

Although he said the police were still compiling the casualty figures, he confirmed that some people were killed, stating that the military and other security forces had stabilised the area.

Sajoh in his own account said six persons, including one member of the Boko Haram insurgency, lost their lives.

He said the government had dispatched a rescue team from Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency to the area to assess the level of damage and provide relief to the victims of the attack.

An eyewitness told THISDAY Wednesday that the terrorists stormed the village in their hundreds on Tuesday night between 10 pm to 11 pm while the locals were still sleeping and killed six persons.

He said that the military and hunters manning the areas immediately engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle and killed one of the terrorists.

The eyewitness said but for the quick intervention of the military and the hunters, the insurgents could have overrun more villages, adding that the military personnel were able to stop them from going further as the attackers could not withstand the fire power of the military.

He said those injured were taken to hospitals in Michika town, a few kilometres from Madagali.