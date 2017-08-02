Suspected Assassins Kill 73-yr-old Pensioner in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A 73-year-old pensioner, Mrs Adetutu Ajayi, was on Tuesday killed in Ado Ekiti by suspected assassins, which some residents said could be ‘Yahoo boys’.

Mrs Ajayi, daughter of a former Accountant General of the old

Western Region, Mr Samuel Sotoowa, was killed at her residence at number 10, Moferere, Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti.

The deceased’s decapitated body was found at her three-bedroom bungalow around 11am by members of her church who had come visiting.

The mother of five, who lived alone in the flat with a tenant occupying the ‘boys quarters’ at the back of her house, worked at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for 35 years before retirement.

Speaking on the gruesome murder, the deceased’s daughter, Mrs Titilayo Ajayi, said she was called from Akure, the capital of Ondo State, around 11pm by church members that her mother sustained home injury, which she said made her to rush down to assess the situation.

Details later…