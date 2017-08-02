Seven Killed in Boko Haram Attack on Village in Adamawa

By Daji Sani in Yola

Members of the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, Tuesday night killed six persons, injured several others and razed houses and shops in Mildu Village in Madagali Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

An eyewitness said that the insurgents stormed the village in their hundreds between 10 pm to 11pm while the locals were asleep and killed six persons.

According to him, the military and hunters manning the area immediately engaged the insurgents in a fierce battle which resulted in the death of a member of the terrorists.

The eyewitness said that if not for the quick intervention of the military and hunters, the insurgents could have overrun more villages, adding that following the superior firepower of the military men, the insurgents escaped into the nearby bush.

He said those injured have been rushed to the hospitals in Michika town, a few kilometres to Madagali.

Details later…