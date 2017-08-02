NESREA, Rivers State Applaud Notore on Environmental Standards, Control

Emma Okonji

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), and the Rivers State Ministry of Environment have expressed satisfaction with the commitment of Notore Chemical Industries Plc in Onne, Rivers State to environmental standards and control.

The commendation is coming at a time when the company’s certification was unveiled by the International Standards Organisation to be ISO 9001:2015 compliant.

Addressing newsmen at the Notore plant in Onne at the celebration of World Environment Day and commencement of the company’s three-day Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) awareness programme, the South-south Zonal Director of NESREA, Mr. Ralph Nnam, said his agency is satisfied that there was a conscious effort by Notore to protect the environment in all their operations.

According to him, “Notore is doing well. The fact of observing this week also shows some consciousness about the protection of the environment. So far, in the course of our inspection of their facilities, we have found Notore compliant to all the advice that we gave. They take responsibility in protecting the environment in their operations. So, I will say their operations are commendable.”

Nnam, who also delivered a lecture titled, “Principles of Circular Economy in Managing a Sustainable Industrial Environment”, said Notore remained one of the pacesetters in sustainable management of the environment in its operations.

Also speaking, the Director, Pollution Control Unit of Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Maurice Ekwulo, commended Notore for keeping to standards in every aspect of its operations.

Ekwulo, who also witnessed the QHSE quiz among staff of the company as part of activities marking the World Environment Day and the company’s QHSE Week, said most international oil companies could not meet Notore’s impressive standards.

He said, “Right from when I started coming to Notore, and based on reports from communities around them, I notice that Notore is keeping to standards in every aspect of their operation. They are very environmentally compliant.

“In terms of this green economy we are talking about, they do not produce anything that brings out carbon. Most of their activities are recycled. Then today we had a lecture on circular economy; most of their activities are circular in nature. So, I think Notore is performing well,” Ekwulo said.