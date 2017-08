By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Clerk of Ikeja Local Government Area, Mr. Shamsideen Abiodun Omotayo, has been abducted by some unknown gunmen at the Imota area of Lagos.

Although details surrounding his abduction are still sketchy, it was gathered that he was kidnapped at the wee hours of Wednesday while on his way to work.

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) Public Relations Officer, Mr. Afolabi Olawale, confirmed the incident.

Details later…