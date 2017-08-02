iSON Technologies Implements Oracle Property Manager Solution

Emma Okonji

iSON Technologies is implementing the Oracle property manager solution through its recently acquired GTS Technologies, at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Dubai, UAE.

The DWTC Oracle property manager implementation project went live on 14th Sep 2016 despite the complexity of implementation, tight timeline.

Chief Growth Officer at iSON Technologies, Mr. Akshay Grover, said; “The real estate industry value chain spans across site development cycle, construction life cycle, sales and leasing cycle, facility management cycle.

“GTS, now acquired by iSON Technologies has made property management, maintenance and leasing simpler with our Oracle property and CRM solutions. iSON GTS is fully equipped and continues to add value to its client base in the construction and real-estate sector across these four areas.

“Through this implementation, DWTC is geared up to have a unified view of the tenant contracts and agreements. The system enables DWTC to intelligently manage their real estate portfolio by streamlining and automating lease administration and space management.

According to Grover, the objective of the project was to implement a system to manage the DWTC properties in terms of customer relationship management, pre-leasing, leasing and property management and billing and also eliminate many of the manual processes and automate the tasks and reminders at different milestones.

Speaking more about the project, the company said; “DWTC being one of the major Oracle customers, is a very prestigious account for us. We approached the project with lot of care since the solution had to cover diverse business areas including leasing of retail, commercial and residential properties, house keeping contracts, car parking, among others.

Real Estate is one of the verticals in which iSON GTS demonstrates its expertise but we still approach each project on its merits. Each project is unique and comes with its own set of challenges. In case of DWTC Project, time line was a constraint and the client expected us to deliver the project in 5 months including the additional customization and we are happy we were able to deliver the same in the defined timeframe, the company said.