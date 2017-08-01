Ondo Gov Sends List of Commissioner Nominees to Assembly

By James Sowole in Akure

After several weeks of anxiety, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Tuesday forwarded a list comprising the names of 18 nominees as commissioners to the speaker of the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Explaining the governor’s action in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, in Akure, the state capital, it said each of the commissioners would represent his or her local government of origin in the cabinet to be constituted by the governor.

The appointment of the commissioner nominees, according to the statement, is in accordance with section 192 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The nominees are the former Speaker of the Ondo State Assembly, Hon. Toafiq Abdulsalam (Akoko North-East), Mr Rasheed Badmus (Akoko North-West), Prince Solagbade Amodeni (Akoko South-east), Mr Adegboyega Adefarati ( Akoko South-west), and Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye (Akure North).

Other are Mrs. Omowumi Olatunji-Edet (Akure South), Mr Ojogo Donald (Ese-Odo), Yemi Olowolabi (Idanre), Dr. Wahab Adegbenro (Ifedore), Mr Funso Esan (Ilaje), Mr. Wale Akinterinwa (Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo) and Mr Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele).

