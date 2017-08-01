NSCDC Nabs Two for Child Trafficking in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti
Two notorious child traffickers, Stephen Udoh and Ede Thomas, have been nabbed by the operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence
Corps (NSCDC) for trafficking 32 minors to Ekiti State.
The suspects were arrested for  allegedly engaging in trafficking of underage children from Benue to Ekiti State and other South-west states for child labour and prostitution.
The NSCDC Commandant in Ekiti State, Mr Donatus Ikemefuna, said the
suspects were fond of trafficking children between the ages of five and 18 to the South-west states, and described their action as not only nefarious but callous.
The security chief said they were arrested around 1.00pm on Sunday
after his men in the Counter Terrorism Unit, who had been trailing them,
had gathered substantial evidence against the culprits, revealing
that many of the victims were primary and secondary school pupils.
He said the two, who are being detained by NSCDC, have been on the
watch list of the corps for over two months following intelligence
reports and strict monitoring of their movements in and out of the
state to be able to establish a prima facie case against them.
Details later…

