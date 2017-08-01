FAA to Revalidate Nigeria’s Aviation Safety Status

By Chindu Eze

The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will this month carry out an audit of Nigeria’s aviation industry to revalidate the Category One safety status given to the country about six years ago.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) made this known on Tuesday and said that a four-man team representing FAA would audit the regulatory body to ensure that the industry aligns with the given standard, which Nigeria met in 2011 when it was awarded the certification for the first time.

Spokesman of NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, said in a press conference held in Lagos that the visit was to revalidate the Category One safety rating on Nigeria, adding that the team would comprise operations specialists, airworthiness specialists and an attorney.

The leader of the FAA delegation would be Louis Alvarez. Other members of the team are: Benjamin Garrido and Jeffrey Klang.

Adurogboye said the last time the FAA visited Nigeria for similar exercise was in 2014, noting that the objective of the audit would include assessment of Nigeria’s level of compliance with international regulations on general aviation policy and procedure, aircraft maintenance organisation and flight operations.

Details later…