Ex-Boxer Hogan Jimoh Dies at 62

A former Nigerian boxer, Hogan “Atomic Bomb” Jimoh, is dead. He was aged 62 years.

The former Lightweight boxing champion died in the early hours of Sunday in his Lagos Island residence. Jimoh was born in Ilorin, Kwara State in 1955.

General-Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Remi Aboderin, confirmed the news of the death of the boxer who made his mark in the sweet science of boxing in the country.

Jimoh debuted as a professional boxer in 1974. The late boxer staked a claim to fame in He was the doyen of boxing aficionados in the 1970s and 1980, winning the Nigerian lightweight title, West African lightweight title as well as the Commonwealth lightweight title.

During his professional career, Jimoh fought 36 fights and won 24 knockouts.