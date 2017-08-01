Enugu to Conduct LG Polls Nov 4

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has said that it will conduct elections in the 17 local government areas of the state on November 4, 2017 .

Chairman of the commission, Dr Mike Ajogwu (SAN), Tuesday announced the date when the commission hosted major stakeholders including leaders of various political parties to formally declare its intention to conduct the polls in the state.

He said parties are expected to obtain nomination forms for chairmanship and councillorship elections respectively between 21 to 25 August , while nomination forms shall be completed and returned to the Commission on or before October 3, 2017 by all the parties.

Ajogwu said the commission’s decision to conduct the elections was pursuant to the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended, third schedule part 11 B4 which empowered the state independent electoral commission to “organise, undertake and supervise all elections to councils within the state”.

“In compliance with the mandate of the commission as contained in Section 7 of ENSIEC Lsw Cap. 59 Law of Enugu 2004 together with the provision of Section 11(1) of Enugu State Local Government Law Cap. 109 Laws of Enugu State 2004, notice is hereby given that election to councils in the state shall hold on 4th November, 2017 ,” he said.

Details later…