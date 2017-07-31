Woman Wins Trip to Dubai in Three Crown Competition  

By Raheem Akingbolu

A 30-year old mother of one, Oluwakemi Longe has emerged the 2017 Three Crowns Milk Mom of the Year. She was adjudged the winner ahead of five other finalists at the grand finale of the competition held in Lagos.

The panel of judges for the grand finale of this year’s edition of the competition include; Nigerian’s Dance Queen, Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy; Nollywood screen goddess, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and popular Radio On-Air Personality, Matse.

The panel declared Oluwakemi Longe winner having scored the overall highest mark in all three stages of the competition; fun, smart and fit.

For emerging the 2017 Three Crowns Milk ‘Mom of the Year’, Oluwakemi would be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai alongside three other members of her family. She would also get one-year supply of Three Crowns Milk products among other benefits.

Mrs. EziamakaOgechukwu who emerged the first runner up, was rewarded with a double door refrigerator while Mrs. Gloria Ojoh the second runner up was presented a Washing Machine. The fourth, fifth and sixth place winners were also rewarded with a N50, 000.00 worth of shopping voucher and a dinner date each while all the finalists also received cartons of Three Crowns milk products.

Speaking at the grand finale, the Sales director, FrieslandCampina, WAMCO, Mr. AdewaleArikawe stated that as Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of FrieslandCampinaWAMCO – Three Crowns Milk is a brand that cares for the health and well-being of its consumers especially mothers who it believes are the strength of the family.