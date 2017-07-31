The Confusion Called Restructuring

in the country. They came together as the Eminent Leaders of Thought, (ELT).

The secretary of the ELT, Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, said the leaders of thought had formed a group – Project Nigeria Move- ment – to serve as the engine room tfor restructuring debate.

However, they were unable to come up with a consensus and have therefore decided to embark on further consultation.

Okunniyi said they were unable to reach a consensus because they could not conclude on the procedure on how to go about the restructuring issue.

Although the group had resolved to embark on further consultation, the dilemma it faces, illustrates the challenge proponents of restructuring are battling with it; arriving at a consensus on restructuring.

No doubt, change is a permanent feature in human existence. However, as desirable as change is, it is should not be a change for change sake. In the life of a nation, it is desirable that change should be for the better.

Such is the call for restructuring. Hardly a day goes by without someone or a group calling for the country to be restructured. But that is where the consensus ends.

When each group or individual provides the details of the restructuring proposed by him or her, it usually becomes obvious that his version is different from the others. Worst still, arriving at a consensus has been very difficult. This is not due to lack of efforts on the part of the proponents but because the issues affecting each region differs and every region wants its own version to be the model.

As the call for the country to be restructured continues to reverberate across the country, pinning down what the proponents of the term actually have in mind is difficult. Because of this difficulty, those who believe that the country does not need to be restructured tend to see the agitation as self serving.

Yet, the more people you listen to on why the country must be restructured, the more confused you are likely to become. What has become clear and upon which we can all agree is: restructuring means different things to different people.

While the Cambridge Dictionary defines restructure as to organise a company, business, or system in a new way to make it operate more effectively. Merriam-Webster defines it as to change the makeup, organization, or pattern of..

Coming home, its meaning depends on who you talk to; whether he is Igbo, Yourba, Hausa or from the Niger Delta, the Middle Belt or other numerous tribes that made up the country. Or whether, like former vice president Atiku Abubakar, he wants to seek elective office or not.

Whether he is a professor or someone who did not have much education. The definition may also depend on whether he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party, or a member of those political parties seeking to gain attention. There are few exceptions though.

This, precisely is why it is going to be difficult to restructure: whose perception or definition of restructuring are we going to implement? Since no two persons or groups seem to agree on what it means. Even when they seem to agree on a general meaning of what restructuring should entail, the devil is always in the details. When you probe further those who appear to share the same concept of restructuring begin to differ.

For some, it means returning to regionalism as was the case in the early 60s. To others, restructuring means allowing each state to own resources in their geographical areas. Others call it devolution of powers withou