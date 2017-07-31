Sokoto Commences Airlifting of Intending Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has said the first batch of intending pilgrims to the 2017 Hajj from the state will be transported to Saudi Arabia Monday .

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, who disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto on Monday , said all arrangements had been perfected to ensure a successful hajj exercise in the holy land.

“We have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch free hajj exercise. The first batch of intending pilgrims from the state will be transported from the Sultan Abubakar International Airport Sokoto to Saudi Arabia today,” Umar said.

He assured the pilgrims that decent accommodation and other logistics had been put in place in Makkah and Madinah for their comfort.

The director general warned the intending pilgrims against carrying prohibited items, adding that machines had been put in place for thorough screening.

Details later…