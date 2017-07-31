Reliance InfoSystem Wins 2017 Microsoft Partner Award 

Reliance Infosystems Limited, an information technology service provided has won the 2017 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Nigeria.

Microsoft recognised Reliance Infosystems Limited as its top Nigeria partner, based on the company’s outstanding field service, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Microsoft awarded winners from several countries at the Microsoft Inspire Conference in Washington, D.C. United State, last week.

Commenting on the award at the award ceremony, the Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, Ron Huddleston said the 2017 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists represented the most valued and innovative solutions within our partner community.

“It is an honor to recognize our top partners providing their expertise and solutions to solve complex business challenges. Hearty congratulations to each winner and finalist on this tremendous achievement,” he said.

The CEO, Reliance Infosystems Limited, Olayemi Popoola expressed how elated he was for his company to be rewarded.

“I am happy because we strive to provide impeccable innovations and solutions to customers. I believe we are now in the spotlight in terms of leading the partner ecosystem in Nigeria for Microsoft because we imbibe creativity and innovation in most of our engagements with Microsoft customers.

“Furthermore, we organise periodic workshop for different industries on how they can leverage Microsoft solutions in enhancing business processes. One of these is the Technology Meets Manufacturing events held in May, 2017,” Popoola said.

Reliance Infosystems specialises in designing and implementing business critical information technology solutions, uniquely combining our proven intellectual property with premier partner technologies to provide our customers with the competitive edge needed to succeed in today’s business and technology.