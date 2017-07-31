Police Uncovers Badoo Shrine in Ikorodu

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As a fallout of the resurgence of the deadly acts by the Badoo gang, a notorious ritual sect, terrorising the Ikorodu area of Lagos and its environs, the state police command, monday uncovered their shrine.

Acting on a tip off, the policemen stormed the shrine, located at the outskirts of Ikorodu Town, although it was yet uncertain if any arrests were made too.

The police team were led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Edgal Imohimi, with backing from the inspector general of police Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Inside the shrine were big-horned figurines and ash-colored molded figures, which happen to be the deities worshipped by the devours.

Also seen were baskets, broken eggs and left over of sacrifice as well as metal gongs, which was probably used to wake up the numerous deities placed in the room.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, promised more details later.

