Olawore Elected 15th President of NBCC

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), the foremost bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, at its 38th annual general meeting (AGM) held last week in Lagos, elected Mr. Akinola Olawore, as its 15th President and Chairman of Council of the Chamber.

He is expected to steer the ship of the foremost bilateral Chamber and take charge of its affairs for the next two years.

His election followed the expiration of Adedapo Adelegan’s tenure of office as chairman, after he meritoriously served the Chamber for two years.

At the AGM, the report of the council audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December, 2016 and the reports of the auditors were presented to the members as part of the ordinary business of the day.

Also elected into the National Executive Committee, were; Mr. Kayode Falowo as Deputy President; Mr. Alan Davies as Second Deputy President; Mr. Uwamai Igein as Vice President; Dr. Ikenna Nwosu as Second Vice President; Mrs. Adebisi Adeyemi as Third Vice President; Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo as fourth Vice President;

and Bimbo Olashore as Treasurer.

In addition, new council members were also elected at the annual general meeting.

While reviewing the activities of the year, during his speech, Adelegan said the Chamber witnessed more member involvement in various activities and events, during the last two years, with increased number of its members. He said the NBCC had four breakfast meetings in 2016, which were highly attended and graced by high profile guest speakers. He said the NBCC celebrated its 40th anniversary with a press conference held in Lagos on 9th February 2017, followed by a commemorative anniversary lecture, with the theme: Nigerian-British Relations-The Next 100 years, which was held in April this year.

“As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, the Chamber embarked on an outward trade mission to the United Kingdom between May 22 and 26, 2017, with key focus on Maritime, Finance and Investment, Mining and Mineral Resources and Professional Services,” Adelegan said. He added that work has commenced on the NBCC Plaza project and that the committee handling the project is working tirelessly with the support of the Council to complete the project in record time.

“Today, we have become a voice to be reckoned with developed relationships across board for the benefits of our members. I will to remind members that the best reward for success, is more work. I therefore wish to encourage the incoming administration to see the achievements of this administration as the pedestal for greater heights,” Adelegan said.