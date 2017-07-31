FGGC Attributes Inconsistent Academic Performance to Insurgency 

The Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Bauchi has attributed its recent inconsistent academic performance to the activities of insurgency in the North-east sub-region.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Binta Hassan Gangua, who was speaking during the 40th Speech and Prize-Giving Day held at the school premises weekend, lamented that: “In spite of undeniable landmark achievements since its inception, the college in recent years have been posting inconsistent academic performance since the advent of insurgency in the North-east.”

According to her, “During the more than 43 years of its existence, the college has produced a number of professionals in many fields of human endeavour. Very notable among them are Hajia Aishatu Jibril Dukku, a former minister and now serving as member, House of Representatives and Mrs Mabel Evwierhoma, Professor of Drama and Theatre Arts, University of Abuja, among others.

“Mindful of the inconsistency in the Higher Education Potential (HEP)for the last three consecutive years and what it portends for the future of our students, the management of the college continues to intensify supervision and monitoring of teaching and learning activities in the college.”

The principal said she placed high premium on discipline, hard work, integrity and excellence, which according to her, is the driving force behind the huge successes being recorded by “this great citadel of learning”.