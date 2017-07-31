Fadama lll Trains 270 Graduates to Boost Food Production in Bauchi

The Bauchi State FADAMA III Project has trained about 270 graduates on agricultural techniques to boost food production and discourage importation of farm produce, especially rice.

The two-week programme, which was under the Graduates Unemployed Youth and Women Support Training Programme (GUYS), was held at the Bauchi State College of Agriculture and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, and focused on livestock production, poultry, fishery and other agricultural-related fields.

The state Project Coordinator, Dr Ali Garba, while declaring close the training at ATBU, Bauchi weekend said the training was being funded by the World Bank under FADAMA III Additional Financing (AF), adding that 542 candidates applied for the programme from which 270 of them passed the screening.

According to him, after the training, the 200 participants that produced the best business plan would be selected and supported with cash ranging between N700,000 and N900,000 to enable them set up agricultural ventures.

However, he noted that the remaining 70 participants would be linked to financial institutions to enable them secure soft loans for the same purpose.

Details later…