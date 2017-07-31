BHM Appoints Adenekan as General Manager

Lagos-based Reputation Management and Marketing Communications Company, BHM has announced the appointment of Mr. Moruff Adenekan as its General Manager/Chief Operating Officer.

Before his new appointment which takes effect August 1, 2017, Adenekan was the Head of Operations at C&F Porter Novelli Lagos, the affiliated agency of the London based global PR/Reputation firm –Porter Novelli.

According to a statement released on the new appointment, Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM said: “We are delighted to have Mr. Adenekan join our leadership, having garnered experience across the industry. In his new role, he will provide day-to-day leadership to the PR teams in line with the company’s mission to build a beautiful company that puts people before profit”.

Adenekan will be charged with managing the processes at BHM and his responsibilities will include but not limited to: driving BHM’s business to achieve and surpass business goals, spearhead the development, communication and implementation of effective growth strategies and processes at Black House Media, including introduction of new PR and reputation management models in critical areas like product thinking, advocacy and government relations.

As a result-driven executive, Adenekan will be bringing his over 20 years cumulative experience and expertise in the marketing communications Industry spanning Advertising, sales/experiential marketing and Strategic Public Relations/Reputation management to bear on his new role at BHM, as the company works to implement at 10-year blueprint driven by technology, product thinking and consumer intelligence.

Reacting to his new appointment, Adenekan said: “Moving to BHM is the next step in my career trajectory, it’s a challenge I have been looking forward to. It puts one in the eye of the storm just as it offers an opportunity to join forces with forward-looking and unconventional professionals to move the company and our industry forward. I have always wanted to contribute to new learning and move the conversation forward. BHM offers a perfect opportunity”

Prior to C&F Porter Novelli, Adenekan had worked with Chain Reactions Nigeria, Medallion Consulting, Commstrat Associates and Campaign & Concept Advertising and serviced clients in sectors such as fast moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, media, utilities, government among many others.