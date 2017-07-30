Sokoto Assists Victims of Rainstorm

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the state Emergency Management Agency to quickly deliver relief materials to victims of rainstorm which wreaked havoc at Illela, Araba, Gati and surrounding villages in Illela Local Government area of the state.

The storm, which occurred last Friday night, destroyed houses, livestock and farm produce while rendering many families homeless.

Already, a government delegation led by the Sokoto State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Usman Danmadamin Isa, has visited the affected villages to commiserate with the victims.

Speaking at the palace of the District Head of Illela, Isa said government would work with local authorites to assist the victims, adding that government would ensure they are fully rehabilitated to enable them return to their normal activities.

He prayed to Allah to give all the victims strength in these trying moments, and assured the residents that all efforts would be made to make them rebuild their lives.

Details later…