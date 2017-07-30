Life is for the Living… Diezani Allison-Madueke’s Husband Sighted Rocking and Rolling in Lagos

Life indeed is for the living, this may be the creed by which Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd), the septuagenarian husband of beleaguered former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, has decided to live by. The former minister, as you well know, has been fingered in a monumental corruption case involving billions of dollars and has consequently come under intense international probe for the improprieties perpetrated while in office.

Perhaps Nigeria’s public enemy number one, Diezani hasn’t been to Nigeria since the end of the Goodluck Jonathan administration under which she served. But for her husband, heavens may fall, as what matters to him now perhaps is enjoying the twilight of his remarkable life.

The former Chief of Naval Staff was at the Boat Club, Ikoyi, Lagos, penultimate Friday amidst friends, looking upbeat and youthful as he wined and dined with friends and associates. He spent a considerably long time there.