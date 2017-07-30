Communities Urged to Monitor Beneficiaries of W’Bank PWF

Segun Awofadeji in Maiuguri

Chairman of Bauchi Commission for Youths and Women Rehabilitation and Development (BACYWORD), Mr. Ahmed Umar Faruk, has urged community leaders in Bauchi to ensure adequate monitoring of beneficiaries of public work fare (PWF) intervention of the World Bank in order to bring about development and economic prosperity to their respective communities.

The chairman, who gave the charge in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi weekend shortly after monitoring the ongoing beneficiary enrolment exercise, disclosed that over 16,000 poorest of the poor beneficiaries would benefit from the programme that would guarantee them a monthly stipend of N7,500 for the period of two and a half years under the programme.

Faruk also said that Bauchi State is leading in the entire country with the first phase enrolment of over 16,000 beneficiaries in 12 local government areas of the state, pointing out that “it is for this reason that the World Bank selected Bauchi State to carry out training for new states that are coming on board in the programme. So, Bauchi State has become a reference point in this regard”.

Faruk also said that the entire programme is community-driven where according to him, “communities come together to select beneficiaries amongst them and also design the type of services beneficiaries would be made to render to a community which they deem as beneficial to the community. This services could be in the form cleaning their environment, maintaining primary health care facilities, desilting of drainages or any other services the community may come up with that is in line with the guidelines of the component”.

Details later…