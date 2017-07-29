Wike Dares Best APC States to Compare with Him on Devt.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged  the national leadership  of the All Progressives Congress  (APC) to present their   best performing states  of the party  for a peer review  against  Rivers State. 

Speaking while inaugurating 10 internal Roads  constructed  by  his administration in Ogbunabali area of Port Harcourt  on Friday, Wike said that Rivers  State was the centre of fast  delivery of pro-people projects in the country. 

He said: “I challenge them (APC) to bring their states  for a peer review  against Rivers State. Let them attempt to do the projects we are doing  in the state. 

“Here in Rivers State, we are no longer  talking about payment of salaries. We have  gone beyond  that level. We are busy working, talking  about  the  delivery  of different types of projects”. 

The governor said that the administration  had a covenant  with the people of Rivers State, which was the platform  upon which he delivered  projects  to the people. 

“Whatever  they say, we shall continue  to  do what is right.  All we require is prayer from the people,” he said.  He said that contract has been awarded  for the construction of additional roads in the area and the erection of street lights on all the constructed roads.

 The  governor  appealed to the  people to  continue supporting  his administration  for sustained development. 

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Works, Mr. James Enebeli said the 10 roads in Ogbunabali had improved the economy of the area. 

 

Spokesman for the Ogbunabali community, Chief Ogbam Ojima commended Governor Wike for the renewal of the area.

 

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Mr. Charles Orlu assured the governor  that the people of the area will continue to support his administration. 

 

