New Charter President Empowers Women

The newly inducted Charter President on Inner Wheel Club of Onipanu, Adejumoke Odulaja, has empowered 10 women with start-up packs to start their businesses as well as provide free medical checks for women and children.

Speaking at the Charter presentation/ induction ceremony and empowerment of women/ youth and fund raising ceremony, which was held yesterday at the Lagos Country Club, the new Charter President, Odulaja said her major project was to empower women especially widows to assist them in their various trade, provide them with free medical checks as well as regular health awareness seminars for people to address their health issues.

According to Odulaja, a lot of widows go through tough times when they lose their spouses, “We intend to encourage them in their chosen trade to be able to sustain their families”, she said.

Odulaja while addressing the beneficiaries enjoined them not to sell the packs but rather make profit from them. “We are going to follow-up on you to ensure that you make the best use of the packs”, she said.

In her inaugural speech, Odulaja said that the idea of forming the club was conceived two years ago until it came into fruition this year. Speaking about project to execute this new year, Odulaja said it intends providing free medical checks and health talk to people “There will be regular health awareness seminars for people to know how to address their health issues”, she said

Other high point of the event was the honourary awards which was given to women who have excelled in chosen field and have impacted lives and are still impacting lives positively, such women include: Mrs. Sarah Sosan, a seasoned educationist and former deputy governor of Lagos state, Mrs. Catherine Kehinde George: the first female Nigerian Professional Town Planner, Oluyemisi Alatise, the Immediate Past International Inner Wheel President, among others