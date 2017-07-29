Jubilation as Winners Emerge in Enugu Raffle

Winners of the 6th monthly raffle draw of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme yesterday poured encomium on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for assisting traders in the state to grow their various businesses.

Some of the winners (out of the 100 traders that were empowered) who spoke after receiving their dummy cheques of N50,000 each during the raffle draw held at the Orie Agu Udi Market in Udi Local Government Area, said that they were very happy to emerge winners and thanked God for the success.

They prayed God to bless and protect Gov. Ugwuanyi, and strengthen him in his tireless efforts to continue to provide the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, saying that they are behind his re-election in 2019.

“Our Governor surprised us with this empowerment scheme. When I got the information, I thought it was one of the tricks of 419 people. But when I came here, I saw what was happening and it was real. I give kudos to the governor. We thank him for reaching the poor and the rich as well,” one of the winners, Nwosu Godwin said.

Another winner, Aneke Chinyere stated: “I am one of the market traders in Orie Agu Udi. I am very happy today. Our governor surprised us. We the traders in the state are solidly behind him for 2019 because of his people-oriented programmes. My prayers are that the Almighty God will protect and guide him and that everything he does shall be very successful in Jesus Name, Amen.”

Chukwuebuka Ene, who also won the raffle draw added: “I am very happy for what happened today. I thank God for that and I am praying that God will continue to help you (Gov. Ugwuanyi) and give you the strength and happiness you deserve.

You will not have any problem in your journey or in anything you lay your hands on. I know that if I invest the money in my business, I will grow higher”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was received by jubilant traders, in his address, reiterated that the scheme was in fulfillment of his administration’s promise to boost economic activities in the state to improve the lot of all members of the society, namely: civil servants, professionals, traders, farmers, artisans among others, and “to offer them the chance to make a living, create wealth and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment”.

The governor thanked traders and the market associations in Udi and all over the state as well as their customers for the support and solidarity that they have continued to accord his administration, which he said “has occasioned peace and progress in every part of the State”.