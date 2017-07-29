Halima Dangote: Like Father, Like Daughter 

Halima Dangote, the second daughter of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is undoubtedly a pride to the Dangotes.

Already, it is being said that the beautiful mother of two shares a lot of things in common with her legendary billionaire father.

Indeed, those who have been following her story with unalloyed interest say that the Group Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Sublime Group, is beginning to show every imaginable sign of a business genius.

Besides, this woman of substance is said to have been showing evidence of a humanist. It was gathered that she built a N7billion state-of-the-art operating theatre and diagnostic centre at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano. This is in addition to several other projects that have been beneficial to the masses.

In her capacity as a director in the Dangote Group and executive director, Dangote Foundation, Halima, who got married to Sulaiman Sani Bello in 2008, has been stepping out with her billionaire father on business trips.

After obtaining a degree in Marketing from the American Intercontinental University, London, she proceeded to the Webster Business School, London, where she obtained a Masters of Business Administration.

Her international exposure, communications and other skills put her in good stead for emerging business challenges.

A thoroughbred professional with a knack for analytical thinking and pragmatic solutions to business problems, she has consistently shown sparks of rare brilliance in delivering results within tight deadlines.